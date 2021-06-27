Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $270,597.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.07 million and $270,597.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

