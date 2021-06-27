PlayGame (PXG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,890.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $369,106.30 and $2,890.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.