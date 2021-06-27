Plian Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $267,331.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,615,676 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

