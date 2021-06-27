Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.22% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

