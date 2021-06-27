pNetwork Hits Market Cap of $20.13 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and $2.73 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,675 coins and its circulating supply is 31,916,030 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

