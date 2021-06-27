PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,265 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of PNM Resources worth $67,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

