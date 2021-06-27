POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0227 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. POA has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $53,908.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded down 29% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,948,977 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.