Polis (POLIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $350.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $864,120.62 and $350.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.01350477 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.