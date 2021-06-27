Polkadex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $1.02 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $13.61 or 0.00039492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

