Polyient Games Governance Token Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $106.91 or 0.00322113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

