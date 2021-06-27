PolySwarm Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $10,736.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.