Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

POAHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

