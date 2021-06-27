POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of POSCO worth $65,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

