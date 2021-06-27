PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.89% of PotlatchDeltic worth $66,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

