Precium (PCM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Precium coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Precium has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Precium has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $489,196.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

