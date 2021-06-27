Presearch Hits Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $114,720.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

