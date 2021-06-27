PressOne Price Tops $0.0218 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $6.20 million and $722.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.