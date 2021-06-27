Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 80,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

