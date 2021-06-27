Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 355,237 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 355,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,883,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after purchasing an additional 453,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

