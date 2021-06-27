Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 13.96% of Calithera Biosciences worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 541,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

