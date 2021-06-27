Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 5,100 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.94% of Glaukos worth $36,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

