Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of V.F. worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

