Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.00% of Arlo Technologies worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARLO stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

