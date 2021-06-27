Primecap Management Co. CA Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Guardant Health worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

