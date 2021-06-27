Primecap Management Co. CA Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741,475 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 9.36% of Wave Life Sciences worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.05 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $351.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WVE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

