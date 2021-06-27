Primecap Management Co. CA Has $27.13 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.75% of Kirby worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

