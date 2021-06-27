Primecap Management Co. CA Has $31.82 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.