Primecap Management Co. CA Has $32.67 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,888 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.74% of IMAX worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

