Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.62% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,091 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

