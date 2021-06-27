Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.58% of GAN worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $17.08 on Friday. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $717.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

