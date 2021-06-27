Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 123,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $30,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

