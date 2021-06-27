Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 41,700 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.45% of Colfax worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Colfax by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Colfax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Colfax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

