Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $46,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.