Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $754,330.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,757,335 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

