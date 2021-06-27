Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 521,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

