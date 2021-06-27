PRIZM (PZM) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.50 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $516,521.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002421 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000174 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,779,524,227 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

