Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,908,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,534. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

