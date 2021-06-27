Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after buying an additional 329,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

