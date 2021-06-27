Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of eXp World worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,000 shares of company stock worth $17,979,150 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

