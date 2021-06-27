Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,585 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

