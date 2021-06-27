Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $162,366.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

