Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.86 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

