PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.27 million

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

