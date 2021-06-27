QASH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $268,731.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, QASH has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $268,731.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

