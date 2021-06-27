Qcash Price Tops $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.98 million and $327.38 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

