QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

QGEN opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

