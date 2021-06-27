QS Investors LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

