QS Investors LLC Buys 161,884 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 649.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,884 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.00 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

