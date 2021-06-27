QS Investors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 725.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.