QS Investors LLC Purchases 17,648 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.